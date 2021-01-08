After various bans, Donald Trump makes a comeback on Twitter

After an eventful day in the US, the outgoing President Donald Trump has now made a comeback on his favourite social media platform Twitter — merely after 12 hours of facing a ban.

Trump was banned from social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook after being accused of promoting and inciting violence through his posts.

However, this time when Trump made a comeback on Twitter condemning the rioters and the protestors who took over the Capitol creating chaos. Trump also, for the first time, openly acknowledged his rival President-elect Joe Biden's win in the recently concluded US elections 2020.

"Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and the mayhem. I immediately deploy the national guard and the federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders," he can be heard saying in the video message.

Finally calling out the rioters, he warned that these people who infiltrated the Capitol are not a true representation of the United States of America and those who broke the law "will pay".

"We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now, tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America," he requested the rioters.

He also sent out a message hinting that he has finally conceded, and requested his supporters to stop rioting and face the truth of his defeat. "My campaign rigorously to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in future all elections," he admitted.

"Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," he said for the first time, months after the election result was made clear.

He also called on to his supporters to recall the pain and loss they and their fellow citizens have been through in the pandemic year of 2020 and now come together as one nation.

"Serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime," he said, thanking his supporters for standing by him all through the election drama. "And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning."