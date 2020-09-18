After Taiwan scrambles jets, Pompeo slams China's 'military blustering'

After Taiwan scrambled jets as Chinese aircraft flew around the island crossing the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo slammed China's "military blustering" over Taiwan.

"We sent the delegation to a funeral and the Chinese have apparently responded by military blustering," the US secretary of state said.

China had announced combat drills near the Taiwan Strait as US diplomat Keith Krach arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on a three-day visit. On Friday, Taiwan scrambled jets as 18 Chinese aircraft entered the Taiwan Straits.

Taiwan's defence ministry said: "Sep. 18, two H-6 bombers, eight J-16 fighters, four J-10 fighters and four J-11 fighters crossed the midline of the TaiwanStrait and entered Taiwan`s southwest ADIZ."

"ROCAF scrambled fighters, and deployed air defence missile system to monitor the activities," it added even as Taiwan's presidential office urged China on to exercise restraint.

Taiwan's Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said that the situation was under control and asked people not to panic as multiple Chinese jets entered Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification zone.

Amid the furore, Chinese defence ministry spokesman said that the country was "holding actual combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait".

"This is a legitimate and necessary action taken to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the current situation in the Taiwan Strait," Ren Guoqiang said.



