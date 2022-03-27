After ramming car into 11-feet-long alligator on roadway, 59-year-old man dies in US

In an accident, a man was killed after he rammed his car into an 11-feet-long alligator in Florida, the United States.

The mishap occurred after midnight on Thursday, as per a statement of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, 59-year-old John Hopkins, was going east on County Road 672 in Lithia, which is about two miles west of County Road 39, when he accidently struck the alligator in the roadway.

The collision made the vehicle go off the road and fall into a ditch. A passing driver noticed the accident and called 911, the sheriff's office said.

When detectives arrived at the scene, Hopkins and the alligator were both dead.

In US, Florida and Louisiana have the largest alligator populations. Around 1.3 million wild alligators are present in Florida alone, as per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A representative of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told CNN that car crashes involving alligators are "not common."

A standard fatal crash investigation will also be conducted by the sheriff's office to determine what factors may have led to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)