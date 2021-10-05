After polls, Germany looks to set highway speed limit

The issue of a speed limit on the country's highways has been pending for a long time. Every time, the country gets a new government, the issue crops up on the list of the agendas.

Recently, the country has voted for a new government. And the lawmakers are again considering the issue. However, the people are divided over the matter.

Also Read: Blinken faces an awkward visit to Paris, his ‘second home’

Depending on road conditions, variable speed limits have already been applied to different stretches of highways of the country.

Like the country, political parties in Germany, are also divided on the topic.

The neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the conservative CDU/CSU of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel oppose a highway speed limit. But the Greens, the socialist Left Party and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are in favour of it.

Also Read: UK warns EU time running out to fix NI accord

It is hard to say that will a general speed limit be imposed?

There are only a dozen countries in the world, which have not imposed speed limits on their roads. In Europe, the only other place where road traffic is allowed to travel at unlimited speeds is the Isle of Man.

(With inputs from agencies)