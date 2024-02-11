After Mona Lisa, climate protesters throw soup at Monet painting

The campaign group behind the act of throwing soup of the Mona Lisa painting in Lovre Museum has done the same thing, this time at a Monet painting in a museum in Lyon.

The Musee des Beaux-Arts has said that soup was thrown on Claude Monet's "Le Printemps" (Spring) at 3:30 pm (local time) on Saturday (February 10).

The masterpiece, created in 1872 was behind a protective glass but the museum said that there will be close inspection and restoration of the painting. The museum also said that it would file a complaint. AFP reported that two activists of the group behind the act have been arrested.

The group, Riposte Alimentaire ("Food counterattack"), accepted responsibility for the attack in a post made on social media platform X (Twitter).

In that post a 20-year-old woman named Ilona says,"we have to act now before its too late" 💬 Ilona, 20 ans, citoyenne soutenant Riposte Alimentaire témoigne après son action au musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon. #A22Network #RiposteAlimentaire [1] pic.twitter.com/Vg5DhjjorR — Riposte Alimentaire (@riposte_alim) February 10, 2024 × The group also champions cause of sustainable supply of healthy food for all.

Watch | Climate activists hurl soup at the 'Mona Lisa' painting in Paris × It previously claimed that it was behind the attack on Mona Lisa. The iconic painting was behind glass as well. The two members of the group who threw soup at the painting were ordered by a court in Paris to do volunteer work for a charity.

Riposte Alimentaire says it is a "French civil resistance movement which aims to spur a radical societal change for the environment and society".

"We love art," the movement says, "but future artists will have nothing to paint on a burning planet."

Lyon's mayor appeared to decry the vandalism of Monet's painting. The mayor is from an ecological party. In a post on X, he said he "regretted the action" but also said that "in the face of climate emergencies, anguish is legitimate. We will respond with determined actions."

A Monet painting has previously been target of ecologist activists.



In October 2022, protesters from the German branch of Last Generation flung mash at "Les Meules" (The Haystacks) in a museum in Potsdam. It too was protected by glass.