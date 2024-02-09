'Father of Economic Ecology': All you need to know about Bharat Ratna recipient MS Swaminathan

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan aka MS Swaminathan has been announced as one of the recipients of the esteemed Bharat Ratna award. The eminent agronomist and agricultural scientist will be conferred with the prestigious award for his contributions to Indian agriculture and farmer's welfare.

Announcing the award, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X said: "It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture."

"We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs."

Who is MS Swaminathan?

Swaminathan was an Indian agronomist, agricultural scientist, plant geneticist, administrator, and humanitarian.

He is known as the main architect of India's green revolution, due to his leadership and role in introducing and further developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice.

A Saviour

Swaminathan is known for his efforts that in the 1960s saved India and Pakistan from certain famine-like conditions. He did this in collaboration with Norman Borlaug, an economic agronomist.

Titled "the Father of Economic Ecology" by the United Nations Environment Programme and worked as the director general of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines.

Awards and honours

Swaminathan who is due to be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumous, has been the recipient of numerous awards and honours.

He was the president of the Pugwash Conferences and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. In 1999, he was one of only three Indians, along with Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, to be featured on Time's list of the 20 most influential Asian people of the 20th century. He was awarded the first World Food Prize, the highest honour in the field of agriculture, in 1987.

His honours include the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, the Ramon Magsaysay Award and the Albert Einstein World Science Award. Swaminathan passed away last year in September at the age of 98.