Gurugram customer sues Zomato after getting ‘fresh’ food from Lucknow restaurant in 30 mins

A customer of Indian food delivery giant Zomato was left shocked after he got a ‘fresh and hot’ meal delivered to him within 30 minutes, all the way from a city located 500km away.

24-year-old Sourav Mall, a Zomato customer from Gurugram, said he ordered the food from Lucknow, a city in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, using the company’s so-called ‘Legends’ policy. He was shocked after the company actually delivered the food within 30 minutes, raising suspicion about its authenticity.

Customer reaches court

Sourav Mall has now approached a local court in Delhi, demanding a ban on Zomato’s ‘Legends’ policy as it allegedly involves fake claims and promises. The court has also issued a summon to Zomato in the case.

Mall’s advocates were quoted by Indian Express as saying that the food was not actually being transported from the particular city, but it was being stored at various places/warehouses of Zomato.

As per the Indian Express, Mall had also placed three other orders from different restaurants in Delhi, all of which were located at least 30km away from his home. Surprisingly, the food from these restaurants was also delivered within 30 minutes.

Zomato’s claims

As per Sourav, Zomato’s food packaging proudly displayed messages such as “freshly prepared”, “travels using mobile refrigeration technology”, ”not frozen”, and “no preservatives added,” the claims that he and his advocates have challenged.

What is Zomato’s ‘Legends’ policy

As per media reports, the policy was launched back in 2022, and aimed at letting users order food from iconic restaurants located in cities far away. However, at that time, Zomato said that they had tied up with commercial airlines and logistics partners such as Shadowfax, and would only deliver food 24 hours after the order is placed.

"By leveraging Zomato's vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day," a blog on Zomato's website reads.