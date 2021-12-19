After getting drugged with cocaine and flushed by owner, pet monkey recovers in UK

In a bizarre incident, a pet monkey, who had been drugged with cocaine and flushed down a toilet by owner in UK, has been recovering, an animal sanctuary said.

The owner, Vicki Holland, who belongs to Newport, has been banned from keeping animals for life.

The development comes after the police found video footage of the woman abusing Milly, the marmoset.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) had rescued the animal. It was also housed at the Monkey World Sanctuary in Dorset.

**Upsetting content**

We rescued marmoset Milly after footage revealed her owner attempting to flush her down the toilet and offering her drugs 😭🐒💔 We prosecuted, and Milly's now safe and sound at Monkey World

Dr Angela Cronin, who works at Monkey World, said that Milly had been "very, very traumatised" when she first arrived at the facility but it was like a "light switched on" when she started mixing with other marmosets.

The animal has already found a close companion in a fellow marmoset, Moon.

Several reports of cruel behaviour have been witnessed around the world. Numerous governments have also laid down guidelines and formed laws to keep a check on these activities.

Not just this, several organisations around the world have been making concerted efforts for animals’ welfare in many ways.

