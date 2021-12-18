A bizarre accident? US official finds two alligators in SUV at mishap site

A rescue worker in Florida was in for a shock recently when the official found two alligators hanging from an SUV window at the site of an accident.

Although witnessing injured persons is normal for rescue workers called in at any accident site, but sometimes they also do get surprised.

On social media, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) revealed that an officer was called to the scene of a car accident, which involved "two people and two alligators."

In a statement on Facebook, the department wrote, "When our officer was asked to assist with a vehicle accident involving two people and two alligators, he wasn’t sure what to expect. Once on scene, he saw a 6 ½ -foot and 8-foot-long alligator hanging from the rear window of an SUV resting on its side. The officer immediately removed them from the vehicle and, just to be safe, secured their mouths using electrical tape."

The post added, "After interviewing the individuals, one of them finally admitted to killing the alligators while fishing, and then both suspects loaded the gators into the SUV for transport."

Both the alligators were found dead while the two individuals involved in the accident have been charged accordingly.

