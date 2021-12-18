California to investigate Google for treatment of Black female workers

Following complaints of alleged incidents of harassment and discrimination, California is gearing up to investigate Google’s treatment of female Black employees.

Experts at the California department of fair employment and housing (DFEH) have recently interviewed several Black women who have worked, or are working, at Google. These women were questioned about their experiences in the tech company, and if they have faced any form of harassment and/or discrimination.

Analysts and attorneys of DFEH have not only interviewed the people who had filed a complaint against Google, but also several Black female employees who have been associated with the tech giant but had not filed a complaint. These women were also asked about their experiences to make sure the accounts of different match.

These interviews happened almost a month ago, sources revealed to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Google is trying to paint its image by stating that the tech giant is focused on "building sustainable equity" for all of its Black employees. "Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace," it said. "We'll continue to focus on this important work and thoroughly investigate any concerns, to make sure our workplace is representative and equitable."

While Black men have been complaining about casual racism and intended discrimination for years now, as more and more Black women join workplaces and start speaking against such mistreatment, the experts are now looking at fixing these societal issues.

Black women have been complaining that they were not being taken seriously in the Google workspace and were being ignored from some of the major projects/.