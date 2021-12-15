LIVE TV
Report: Google to cut pay and eventually fire unvaccinated employees
Dec 15, 2021, 05:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Google has told its employees that they will lose their salaries and eventually be fired if they fail to fully vaccinate themselves and follow COVID-19 rules as mandated by the US administration.
