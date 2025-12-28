/After Digvijaya’s praise, Congress MP Manickam Tagore equates RSS with Al Qaeda; BJPs slams remark

After praising the RSS-BJP ecosystem in his social media post, senior Congress leader and MP Digvijaya Singh had to say a lot in his clarification to soothe the ruffled feathers within his party, and just when the row was settling down, another party leader, Manickam Tagore, has equated the RSS with Al Qaeda, sparking a fresh controversy and drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP. Reacting to Digvijaya’s remark, Tagore said RSS is an organisation that is built on hatred. “The RSS is an organisation built on hatred, and it spreads hatred. There is nothing to learn from hatred. Can you learn anything from Al-Qaeda? Al-Qaeda is an organisation of hatred. It hates others. What is there to learn from that organisation?” Manickam Tagore told ANI.

Interestingly, Tagore, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, had earlier in the day, shared a video of the ‘famous self goal’ in an apparent jibe at Digvijaya.

BJP slams Manickam Tagore, warns of defamation suit

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and its MP Manickam Tagore over his remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), warning that the leader should introspect or be prepared to face a defamation suit.

“Manickam Tagore should think ten times before speaking, otherwise he’ll have to face a defamation case later,” he said.

Singh said that, unlike the Congress, the BJP and RSS focus on their grassroots workers. “He is correct. This is possible only in the BJP, where a grassroots worker can become a chief minister and even the country’s prime minister.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took strong exception to Tagore’s remark and said, “Congress has now gone berserk in its thirst for vote-bank politics. After insulting Hindu, Sanatan, Sena, Bharat, now they are targeting a nationalistic organisation also... In an organisation that has been working for the last 100 years for national dedication and national service, they are saying that these are terrorists, but they have nothing to say about the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. They have placed votebank politics above everything else,” Poonawalla said.

Salman Khurshid backs Tagore’s remark

Congress leader Salman Khurshid backed Tagore’s statement, questioning the role of RSS as a social organisation.

“If they (RSS) are a social organisation, then why do they try to influence the system in such a way that other people cannot even function in a democracy?” Khurshid asked.

On Saturday, Digvijaya shared an undated old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, lauding the BJP and the RSS, for what he claimed, making an ordinary worker “a state’s chief minister and the country’s prime minister.”