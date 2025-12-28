/'Vile acts of hatred and bigotry...': US Congressman condemns mob lynching of Hindu youth in Bangladesh

In a statement, US Congressman Ro Khanna has "unequivocally" condemned the lynching of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh. In a post on X on Saturday (Dec 27), Khanna, a member of the US House of Representatives from California, reacted to the killing of Das, 27-year-old Hindu garment worker, and stressed the need for a strong and clear response to such incidents. "The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh is horrific and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry," his post read.
Also Read: Bangladesh Home ministry official resigns, Tariq Rahman returns amid pressure on Yunus — What's latest from Bangladesh
Dipu Chandra's killing
Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by an angry mob in Mymensingh in the violence that erupted in Bangladesh after the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student uprising in Bangladesh and spokesperson for the radical political platform Inqilab Mancha (Manch). A day ago, shocking findings into the death of Das emerged. Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh have said that they have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that Dipu insulted religion. Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that the allegations of blasphemy are currently based on word of mouth. Investigators also suggested that the killing might have been due to an internal conflict at the factory where Dipu worked.
Also Read: Bangladesh on boil again: Hadi, Dipu Chandra's murder, mob on streets, Greater B'desh map controversy and upcoming polls - What's happening
Meanwhile, India on Sunday (Dec 21) expressed concern at the “horrendous killing." Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. “Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice.”