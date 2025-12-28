/'Vile acts of hatred and bigotry...': US Congressman condemns mob lynching of Hindu youth in Bangladesh

In a statement, US Congressman Ro Khanna has "unequivocally" condemned the lynching of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh. In a post on X on Saturday (Dec 27), Khanna, a member of the US House of Representatives from California, reacted to the killing of Das, 27-year-old Hindu garment worker, and stressed the need for a strong and clear response to such incidents. "The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh is horrific and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry," his post read.

Dipu Chandra's killing

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by an angry mob in Mymensingh in the violence that erupted in Bangladesh after the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student uprising in Bangladesh and spokesperson for the radical political platform Inqilab Mancha (Manch). A day ago, shocking findings into the death of Das emerged. Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh have said that they have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that Dipu insulted religion. Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that the allegations of blasphemy are currently based on word of mouth. Investigators also suggested that the killing might have been due to an internal conflict at the factory where Dipu worked.