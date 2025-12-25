/Bangladesh Home ministry official resigns, Tariq Rahman returns amid pressure on Yunus — What's latest from Bangladesh

LOGIN
Bangladesh Home ministry official resigns, Tarique Rahman returns amid pressure on Yunus — What's latest from Bangladesh

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 14:34 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 16:01 IST

Bangladesh faces mounting political turmoil as a home ministry official resigned amid unrest over activist Sharif Osman Hadi’s killing. Violence claimed another life, while Muhammad Yunus faces pressure to reshuffle his interim government. BNP leader Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh

Bangladesh chaos worsens: Home ministry official resigns
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Bangladesh chaos worsens: Home ministry official resigns

Amid unrest in Bangladesh over the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the interim government on Home Affairs, Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, resigned from his position, the Daily Star reported. The resignation was accepted by the Bangladeshi President.

Hadi's party Inqilab Moncho demanded Chowdhury's resignation
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Hadi's party Inqilab Moncho demanded Chowdhury's resignation

According to Prothom Alo, Abdullah Al Jaber, the Member Secretary of Inqilab Moncho, issued an ultimatum to government and demanded a report on the progress made on Hadi's killings and warned that if no response is received within 24 hours, they must resign.

Hadi and Dipu Chandra Das' killing
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Hadi and Dipu Chandra Das' killing

Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das was killed in the violence that erupted after radical activist Sharif Osman Hadi's killing. Hadi was shot by unknown men in Dhaka and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh

Aspiring prime minister and son of former PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh on Dec 25 after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Rahman arrived in Dhaka with his wife Dr Zubaid, daughter Zaima and pet cat Zeebu. The BNP is widely seen as an election frontrunner.

Yunus faces pressure
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Yunus faces pressure

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus is now under mounting pressure to expand or reshuffle the interim administration. His government has been accused of killing Hadi by Hadi's brother Omar bin Hadi. He has also warned Yunus and supporters of protest similar to that of July 2024 that forced former PM Sheikh Hasina to flee.

What's next
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

What's next

Bangladesh is facing its worst internal crisis, alongwith diplomatic tensions with India. Meanwhile, polls are scheduled in Bangladesh for February. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has boycotted the polls.

