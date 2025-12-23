Bangladesh on boil again: Hadi, Dipu Chandra's murder, mob on streets, Greater B'desh map controversy and upcoming polls - What's happening

Earlier in Aug, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said “The Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka called the ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’, backed by a Turkish NGO called the ‘Turkish Youth Federation’, has put out a map of the so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. The map was displayed in the Dhaka University.” "The Government of Bangladesh fact-checker platform, ‘BanglaFact’, claimed that there is no evidence of ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’ operating in Bangladesh. It further clarified that the ‘map’ was displayed at a historical exhibition in reference to the so-called earlier Bengal Sultanate," MEA statement quoting Jaishankar added. The MEA statement also added that the organisers behind the exhibition denied any connections with any foreign political entity.