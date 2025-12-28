/'True power of Bangladesh always lies in its people, when united': Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman's 'unity' pitch amid violence on minorities

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman returned to his country 17 years after living in self-imposed exile. Expressing his gratitude to the people of Bangladesh, Rahman said that the strength of Bangladesh is in being united. His message came amid unrest in the country over the killing of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and violence on Hindu minorities.

Taking to social media, Rahman wrote, "Dear friends, sisters, and brothers across Bangladesh, Last Thursday was a day I will carry in my heart forever, the day I returned to the soil of my homeland after 17 long years. The warmth of your welcome, the sea of faces along the roads of Dhaka, and the prayers of millions are moments I will never forget. My deepest thanks to all. Words cannot fully express the respect and love my family and I feel for this homecoming. To our supporters who stood by us through every trial and never lost hope, your courage continues to give me strength. He also said, "To members of civil society, youth, professionals, farmers, workers, and citizens from all walks of life, thank you for reminding us that the true power of Bangladesh always lies in its people, when united…I appreciate the thoughtful reflections that emphasised democracy, multiparty coexistence, and the enduring will of the people. I am grateful for the warm welcome and for the hope expressed for a democratic, peaceful political culture, as well as the call to move beyond politics driven by vengeance. I take these words with humility and respect," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rahman further said that he was in the country with a plan to build an inclusive Bangladesh. "When I spoke yesterday, I spoke of a plan, not just a dream, for Bangladesh's future: a country where peace and dignity thrive, where every community feels secure and valued, and where every child can grow with hope. This is a plan for all Bangladeshis. A united, inclusive Bangladesh. A Bangladesh that moves forward together. Thank you for welcoming me home. May Allah bless Bangladesh and all of you, now and always," he said.