/'Extremists are using Yunus...': Sheikh Hasina's BIG statement amid violent unrest in Bangladesh, killing of minorities

Amid massive chaos and unrest in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the student uprising that led to her ouster was orchestrated insurrection by radicals. Hasina slammed Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus and said that he is glorifying “terrorists” who led bloodshed in 2024. She also blamed Yunus of radicalising institutions domestically. Her statement comes amid unrest in Bangladesh and attack on minority Hindus.



Speaking to News 18, Hasina said that the 2014 student uprising was "an orchestrated insurrection by radicals rather than a peaceful student movement,” adding that it turned into “a violent mob” that burned police stations and destroyed state infrastructure. She also added, "In the initial days, we allowed students to protest freely and accepted their demands.” She said that leaving Bangladesh was to prevent bloodshed, “It was not an easy decision to leave… but it was a decision I took to minimise any further loss of life.” Hasina insisted that Bangladesh must restore democracy, ”For me to return, Bangladesh must restore constitutional governance and the rule of law,” including lifting “the unlawful ban on the Awami League” and holding “genuinely free elections.”



Doubling down his attack on Yunus, Hasina said that Yunus is not taking accountability, “Yunus immediately dissolved this inquiry, released convicted terrorists, and granted blanket immunity to those he now glorifies as ‘July warriors.' He has placed extremists in cabinet positions. You cannot claim democratic legitimacy while banning the party elected nine times by the people." Hasina also warned that extremists are using Yunus “to project an acceptable international face while they radicalise our institutions domestically.” She also criticised closer ties with Islamabad, saying Yunus’s approach shows “a desperate search for any international validation.”

Bangladesh in chaos

Bangladesh is engulfed in renewed clashes after the killing of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Violence erupted in several cities, with his party Inqilab Moncho blaming Yunus-led government for his murder. Two Hindu men, Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, have also been killed in the violence. Hadi, the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University, was known for his anti-India views and was reportedly part of 2024 student uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Elections are scheduled in February 2026 in Bangladesh. Former PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has returned to the country after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Rahman arrived in Dhaka on Dec 25 with his wife Dr Zubaid, daughter Zaima and pet cat Zeebu. The BNP is widely seen as an election frontrunner. His election pitch for a united Bangladesh comes amid pressure on Yunus government for killing of Hadi. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has boycotted the polls.