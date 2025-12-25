Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile, gets grand welcome - FIRST pic here

Aspiring prime minister and son of former PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh on Thursday (Dec 25) after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Rahman, 60, hugged his supporters as he touched down at the Dhaka airport, accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaid, daughter Zaima and pet cat Zeebu, according to a video released by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Upon his arrival, BNP leader Tarique Rahman made a post on Facebook: “Finally in Sylhet, on the soil of Bangladesh!” Chief Adviser of the interim government, Shafiqul Alam, said that Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladeshi government is making "every effort" to ensure adequate security for Tarique Rahman. Tha airports authority imposed a 24-hour ban on visitors at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to manage the crowd. Videos from outside the airport shows supporters gathering in large numbers to welcome the leader.