Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile, gets grand welcome - FIRST pic here

Aspiring prime minister and son of former PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh on Thursday (Dec 25) after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Rahman, 60, hugged his supporters as he touched down at the Dhaka airport, accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaid, daughter Zaima and pet cat Zeebu, according to a video released by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Upon his arrival, BNP leader Tarique Rahman made a post on Facebook: “Finally in Sylhet, on the soil of Bangladesh!” Chief Adviser of the interim government, Shafiqul Alam, said that Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladeshi government is making "every effort" to ensure adequate security for Tarique Rahman. Tha airports authority imposed a 24-hour ban on visitors at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to manage the crowd. Videos from outside the airport shows supporters gathering in large numbers to welcome the leader.
Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and heir apparent of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), shook hands with party leaders after touching down at the Dhaka airport. Rahman left Bangladesh for London in 2008 after what he has described as political persecution. As acting chairman of the BNP, Rahman will lead the party through the February 12 general election, the first polls since ex-premier Sheikh Hasina's exit following a student-led uprising last year. The BNP is widely seen as an election frontrunner. BNP chief Khaleda Zia, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.