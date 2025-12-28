/2 suspects in Osman Hadi murder escape to Meghalaya, says Bangladesh police; Indian authorities reject claims

Two prime suspects in the murder of Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled to India via the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh district, which is connected to Meghalaya, after perpetrating the act, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed on Sunday (Dec 28). Additional Commissioner S N Nuzrul Islam, during a media briefing at DMP media centre, said the suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, crossed into the Indian state of Meghalaya with the help of local associates, as reported by the Daily Star.

“According to our information, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border. After crossing, they were initially received by an individual named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya," Nazrul Islam said.

Nazrul Islam further claimed that they have received informal reports suggesting that the two individuals who helped the suspects, Purti and Sami, have been detained by Indian authorities. He added that the Bangladesh government is engaged with India through both formal and informal channels to secure the return of the suspects.

“We are maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure their arrest and extradition," he said.

India rejects claims

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya police strongly rejected these claims, describing them as "baseless and misleading", and said that they haven't received any communication from the Bangladesh regarding the said individuals.

“There is no evidence whatsoever of these individuals crossing the international border from the Haluaghat sector into Meghalaya. No such incident has been detected or reported by the BSF. These claims are baseless and misleading,” BSF Inspector General O P Upadhayay said.

The slain activist Osman Hadi was a leading political figure and was known for his sharp criticism of India and the Awami League. He rose to prominence during violent student-led agitation in 2024, known as the July mass uprising, which resulted in the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government.

Hadi launched a political outfit named Inqilab Mancha, intended to contest the upcoming national elections in February 2026. He was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka on December 12 and died six years later while receiving treatment in Singapore.



Osman Hadi's killing sparked widespread violence across the country, particularly in Dhaka, targeting Awami League supporters and Hindu minorities in the country.