/Shashi Tharoor echoes Digvijaya Singh’s RSS-BJP comparison, says ‘there should be discipline in Congress'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday (Dec 28) echoed senior leader Digvijay Singh's remarks praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, while pressing for reforms in the grand old party to become organizationally strong, cohesive, and with greater discipline. Backing Singh's arguments, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said discipline is essential for any political party and argued that the Congress, with its long history, had much to learn from its own past. “We have a history of 140 years, and we can learn a great deal from it, including from ourselves. Discipline is very important in any party,” he said.

Emphasising organisational strengthening as a common goal, Tharoor added that he, too, wanted the party to grow stronger and more disciplined. “There should be discipline in our organisation. Digvijaya Singh can speak for himself,” he said.

Backing the broader argument made by Singh, Tharoor said the Congress needed to improve internal discipline and organisational strength to better meet political challenges. Asked whether he had spoken to Singh after the controversy, Tharoor said such exchanges were natural. “We are friends, and conversation comes naturally. The organisation must be strengthened, there is no question about it,” he said.

Tharoor's comments came after Digvijay Singh's comments became the centre of controversy and conversation surrounding the Congress party's future. Singh shared a 1995 photograph on social media in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani.

In the post on X, Singh highlighted what he described as the organisational strength of the BJP and the RSS. “I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful."

“It shows how an RSS grassroots volunteer and a Jan Sangh/BJP worker, who once sat on the floor at the feet of leaders, went on to become a state’s chief minister and the country’s prime minister. This is the power of organisation,” Digvijaya Singh wrote.

Singh also tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders in the post.