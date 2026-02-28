/African Union calls for 'restraint, urgent de-escalation' after US-Israel strike on Iran

The African Union on Saturday appealed for calm after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, cautioning that further escalation could have repercussions beyond the region, harming several people, including Africans. The pan-African bloc's chairman, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, called "for restraint, urgent de-escalation and sustained dialogue" to prevent wider conflicts.



"Further escalation risks worsening global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security, and economic resilience, particularly in Africa, where conflict and economic pressures remain acute," Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said.



Following the escalating tension in the region, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Beirut would not allow the country to be drawn into war, amid concerns that Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah could retaliate against Israel following the latest US-Israeli attacks in Iran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source