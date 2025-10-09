/Acting for Islamic State: Manchester synagogue attacker told police on call

Another facet opens during the investigations in the synagogue attack in Manchester. The suspect has said to have called the police minutes after the attack on Jewish worshippers on a day they considered the holiest. In the telephonic exchange with the cops, Jihad Al-Shamie said he is doing so in accordance with the Islamic State. The police confirmed that the 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent made the call after ramming into Jewish worshippers in Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

On Thursday (Oct 2), at least three were killed in a stabbing attack and car ramming incident outside a synagogue in Manchester in northern England. Greater Manchester Police responded to the situation and on Friday (Oct 3), the chief constable informed that the one death was due to police firing. He said, "The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.”

Neighbours shared 'concern' about Manchester attacker with police

According to the news outlet The Guardian, one neighbour claimed "everything changed during Covid when Shamie and other family members started wearing traditional dresses, held private meetings in the garden and attempted to teach Quran to neighbourhood kids."

The report to police was made in 2020/21 by a neighbour who did not wish to be named, read the Guardian report. "I was really concerned and reported it to Greater Manchester police in the summer of 2020 or 2021. I would never do that if I weren’t [concerned]," the neighbour said.