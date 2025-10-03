/'May God grant you victory': Father of Manchester attack suspect praised Hamas on Oct 7

Father of the suspect in the Manchester synagogue attack, Faraj al-Shamie, reportedly praised the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the October 7 attack. He later on criticised the group for capturing elderly people and children. The father had posted on Facebook and hailed Hamas invading Israel by land and air as “God’s men on earth,” adding that they “prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Israel will not remain.”

Three days later, Shamie wrote, “Release the elderly and children. What you have done so far is a miracle by all standards. Do not harm them in a moment of anger. They have no place in war.”

“May God grant you victory, support you, and guide you to the right path in a battle that history will record as the beginning of the liberation of Al-Aqsa, God willing,” he added.



Police name Jihad Al-Shamie as suspect



The UK Police named a 35-year-old man named Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent, as the suspect in the Manchester synagogue attack. Police said in a statement, "We are now able to confirm that, although formal identification is yet to take place, we believe the person responsible for today’s attacks is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie. He is a British citizen of Syrian descent."

"A suspicious device worn by the attacker during the incident has been assessed and was deemed not to be viable. Based on what we currently know, our records do not show any previous Prevent referrals relating to this individual," officials added.