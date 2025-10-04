/Manchester synagogue attack: Suspect Jihad al-Shamie was out on bail in ‘rape’ case

Amid the investigation into the Manchester synagogue "terrorist" attack, it has been reported that the suspect, Jihad al-Shamie, was out on bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack. The 35-year-old was allegedly being investigated over the alleged sexual attack, which he reportedly committed last year.

As per a Guardian report, the suspect, a Syrian-born man, was believed to have other criminal convictions, although he was not on the radar of counter-terrorism officers.

The suspected attacker, who launched a stabbing and killed two people during Yom Kippur (A Holy day in Judaism), was shot dead by UK Police on Thursday (October 2). Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died during the assault. One was struck fatally by a bullet fired at Shamie by armed officers.

What happened?

At least two people were killed and three were reported seriously injured after a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday (October 2). The attack came on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, and is being treated by police as a terror incident.

How did the attack happen?

Police said a car was driving towards members of the public and a man was stabbed at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at 09:31 BST on Thursday. Shah, a local resident, said she was driving past the synagogue when she saw a vehicle "just sort of rushing past and driving straight for the members of the public".

She then saw a man "jump out" and start running towards the people, she said, calling the scene "traumatising" .

UK Police arrest 2 people after 'terrorist' attack