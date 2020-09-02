Abe's longtime aid Yoshihide Suga to run for leadership race

After Japan's former Primer Minister Shinzo Abe stepped down fro, his post due to his ill health, people have been guessing which Japanese leaders will be contesting the elections to replace Abe.

A day after former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida announced his plans to run for elections, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, too, has formally announced his participation in the upcoming elections.

Suga had earlier declined rumours about running for elections. Abe's loyalist had last week emerged as a strong contender to succeed Abe. However, Suga politely declined the opportunity and instead said he would like to focus on uplifting the economy that has been hit due to the novel coronavirus. "We need to consider what we can do to prevent the economy from falling off a cliff," Suga had earlier said.

However, on Wednesday he announced that he has decided to stand for party leader to avoid a political vacuum during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this time of national crisis, we cannot permit a political vacuum," Suga told a briefing. "I decided to run after giving very deep thought to what I can do, as a politician and as a member of Abe`s administration, to bring back as soon as possible the day when people can live without fear."

Abe's longtime aid has made it clear that, if elected, he would continue Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus policies and singled out hard-hit rural areas.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will now be hosting elections to replace him as its President on September 14. The candidates are required to register their names on September 08, and can start campaigning immediately after. The parliamentary vote for prime minister will be held on September 16.