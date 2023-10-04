55 Chinese sailors die of poisoning, asphyxiation in catastrophic nuclear submarine accident

Fifty-five Chinese sailors have reportedly died after their nuclear submarine was ensnared in a trap intended to trap British, US and allies' sub-surface vessels.

As per a Daily Mail report, the incident happened in the Yellow Sea. In spite of the catastrophic danger, China refused to ask for international help, alleges the report.

Poisoned under the water

Citing a 'secret UK report,' the UK based publication reports that the sailors died after the submarine's oxygen system failed, poisoning the crew.

As per the report, which is based on defence intelligence, the dead include the captain of the Chinese PLA Navy Submarine '093-417', along with other cadets and officers.

UK Intelligence "reports that on the 21st of August, there was an onboard accident whilst carrying out a mission in the Yellow Sea."

It further states that the "incident happened at 08:12 local" on and resulted in the death of "55 crew members: 22 officers, 7 officer cadets, 9 petty officers, 17 sailors. Dead include the captain, Colonel Xue Yong-Peng."

"Our understanding is death caused by hypoxia due to a system fault on the submarine. The submarine hit a chain and anchor obstacle used by the Chinese Navy to trap US and allied submarines."

"This resulted in systems failures that took six hours to repair and surface the vessel. The onboard oxygen system poisoned the crew after a catastrophic failure," it adds.

China denies incident

Beijing as per Daily Mail has denied that such an incident took place. The nation has dismissed speculation as "completely false," Taiwan has also refuted internet reports.

However, the highly classified UK report insists that it happened.

Talking to the Daily Mail, a British submariner speculated: "It is plausible that this occurred and I doubt the Chinese would have asked for international support for obvious reasons."

"If they were trapped on the net system and the submarine's batteries were running flat, then eventually the air purifiers and air treatment systems could have failed."

The officer further stated that the failure of battery means the vessel would have reverted to secondary systems, which "subsequently and plausibly failed to maintain the air. Which led to asphyxia or poisoning."

