Italy: At least 20 dead after bus falls from bridge in Venice
Story highlights
The fatalities include two children.
The fatalities include two children.
At least 20 people died after a bus fell from a bridge in Venice, Italy on Tuesday (Oct 3), the news agency AFP reported citing a city hall spokesperson
The crash caused "at least 20 deaths, including two children," the spokesperson said. Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts. Further details are awaited.
In a post on Facebook, Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro described the scene of the crash as an apocalyptic scene. "A tragedy has struck our community this evening," he said.
trending now
Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "profound condolences". "I am in contact with mayor Luigi Brugnaro and (Transport) Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy," she said in a statement.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.