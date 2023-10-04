US sanctions China-based drug network linked to deadly fentanyl crisis

The United States has imposed sanctions on a China-based network responsible for producing and distributing "ton quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA precursors," as per a statement by the treasury department. US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action by designating 28 individuals and entities connected to the "international proliferation of illicit drugs" including the said China-based drug network.

Those designated by OFAC are also engaged in the global trafficking of highly potent substances like xylazine and "nitazenes," often mixed with illicit fentanyl or other drugs, the statement added.

Illicit drug trade

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, while highlighting the decisive action being taken, said, “Treasury is taking sweeping action with our colleagues in law enforcement to expose and disrupt a network responsible for manufacturing and distributing illicit drugs, including fentanyl and other substances that take thousands of American lives each year."

“Today’s action from OFAC and IRS-CI reflects how we will swiftly use all of our tools to counter the global threat posed by the illicit drug trade," Adeyemo added.

The sanctions target 12 entities and 13 individuals based in China and two entities and one individual based in Canada.

The action was taken with the help of the cooperation of various agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Department of Homeland Security’s US Customs and Border Protection agency.

Fentanyl has become a pressing issue not just in the context of public health and law enforcement but also in the context of elections. It is a powerful synthetic opioid that has been associated with a significant increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in many countries, including the United States.

The treasury department said that the latest action shows the "importance of coordination amongst authorities in investigating precursor supply chains and disrupting financial flows of illicit drugs proceeds, as identified in the Financial Action Task Force’s 2022 report on Money Laundering from Fentanyl and Synthetic Opioids."

This development follows a series of Treasury financial sanctions targeting the illicit fentanyl supply chain, including actions against enablers of counterfeit pill production in China and Mexico.