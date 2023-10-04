Kevin McCarthy ousted as US House speaker by Republican hardliners
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his post on Tuesday (Oct 3) by the Republican Party, the news agency AFP reported.
Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his role as the speaker of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday (Oct 3) by Republican hardliners, the news agency AFP reported. For the first time in its 234-year history, the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" with a 216-210 vote setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace McCarthy a year before the presidential election.
McCarthy sparked fury among the Republican hardliners at the last weekend when he worked with Democrats to pass a stopgap funding measure to avert a government shutdown.
The call for his ouster was led by Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz who entered his resolution from the House floor on Monday "declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant."
Following the chamber passing a last-minute measure on Saturday to extend funding, Gaetz said he would move to oust McCarthy from the House Speaker's position.
"The only way Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the House at the end of this coming week is if Democrats bail him out," he told CNN on Sunday.
