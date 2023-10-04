Ethiopia's orthodox Christian festival | World Of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Ethiopian orthodox Christians, celebrating the Meskel festival, came together in the capital, Addis Ababa, after most of the faithful skipped last year's festivities due to the pandemic. It is the first big festival of the Ethiopian religious year and marks the finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on.

