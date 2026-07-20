/Sonam Wangchuk may break fast if assured on education accountability

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently hospitalized at Safdarjung Hospital following his forced removal from Jantar Mantar, has announced he will end his indefinite hunger strike on July 20, 2026, under specific conditions. Wangchuk, who has been protesting against alleged education system failures and exam irregularities, stated he would call off his fast if the government accepts accountability for these issues, or if political leaders assure him that education accountability will be a priority during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.