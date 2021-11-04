28 million more years of life lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Study

According to a research that provided insight on the pandemic's impact, about 28 million more years of life were lost in 31 nations last year than expected.

Researchers looked at 37 nations or areas in the upper medium and high income ranges that had credible and full mortality data.



Between 2005 and 2019, men and women's life expectancy at birth increased in all of the nations analysed.



However, life expectancy for men and women in all nations declined in 2020, with the exception of New Zealand, Taiwan, and Norway, which saw an increase, according to a research published in the British Medical Journal.

The actual toll, according to the researchers, is likely to be significantly greater because most nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America were left out of the analysis owing to a lack of data.

The countries with the greatest declines in life expectancy were Russia, the United States, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Chile, and Spain.



In the meantime, no indication of a shift in life expectancy has been observed in Denmark, Iceland, or South Korea.

The research did not cover Australia.

Researchers led by Dr. Nazrul Islam of the University of Oxford counted excess fatalities - the difference between actual and projected deaths from all causes—and how premature they were to better understand the pandemic's impact.

They contrasted what was found in terms of life expectancy and years lost in 2020 to what would be predicted based on historical patterns in the nations analysed from 2005 to 2019.

