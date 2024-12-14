Washington, United States

With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office next month, the United States is moving toward enforcing stricter immigration policies. Recent data from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicates that 18,000 undocumented Indians are among the 1.45 million individuals at risk of deportation.

India among the top countries for undocumented immigration

India ranks third in the US for its undocumented immigrant population, with approximately 725,000 individuals residing illegally, according to the Pew Research Center. Mexico and El Salvador take the top two spots, reflecting the scale of unauthorised immigration.

Deportations already underway

On October 22, the US in collaboration with the Indian government, deported a group of undocumented Indians using a chartered flight. The operation marks a concerted effort to manage the growing population of illegal immigrants.

Challenges in legalisation

Many undocumented Indians are seeking to legalise their status, though the path remains fraught with challenges. Over the past three financial years, an average of 90,000 Indians were caught attempting to cross into the US illegally, highlighting the ongoing desperation among migrants.

India labelled "Uncooperative"

ICE has categorised India as "uncooperative" due to delays in confirming the citizenship of individuals facing deportation. The US expects timely action from foreign governments, including interviews, document issuance and acceptance of deportees via commercial or chartered flights.

In a statement, ICE said, "Currently, ICE considers 15 countries to be uncooperative -- India, Bhutan, Burma, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Iran, Laos, Pakistan, People’s Republic of China, Russia, Somalia and Venezuela."

Honduras leads the list of undocumented immigrants in the US, with 261,651 individuals, followed by Guatemala, Mexico and El Salvador. India’s significant presence underscores its role in the broader challenge of illegal immigration in the US.

With Trump’s administration prioritising border security and deportation, undocumented Indians face growing uncertainty, as policies become increasingly stringent.

