Washington, United States

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 13) announced that he would work to put an end to the practice of changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time (DST), labelling it an "inconvenient" custom.

Advertisment

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

Daylight saving time: The century-old controversy

Advertisment

DST was introduced nationwide during World War I to conserve energy. Soon after, it was scrapped after public backlash, particularly from farmers.

Also read | Trump named Time's 'Person of the Year' for second time, rings New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell

It resurfaced in 1967 as a federally regulated practice, though regions like Hawaii, most of Arizona, and several US territories chose not to participate, citing their unique needs.

Advertisment

Despite its long history, calls to abandon the biannual clock changes have grown in recent years.

In 2022, the then Democratic-controlled Senate advanced a bill which, like Trump's plan, wanted to do away with daylight savings and bring in a "new, permanent standard time."

Also read | After Meta, Amazon to donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund

Another bill, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2022 — introduced in 2021 — seeks to make DST permanent, ensuring year-round brighter evenings. That bill, backed by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, passed the Democratic-led Senate but stalled in the Republican-controlled House. Rubio argued that permanent DST could reduce accidents, improve public health, and strengthen the economy. With Marco Rubio joining Trump's administration as Secretary of State, the DST debate may resurface in Congress.

"It's really straightforward. Cutting back on the sun during the fall and winter is a drain on the American people and does little to nothing to help them," said Rubio in a statement.

Advocates argue that daylight savings time negatively impacts health, safety, and productivity.

(With inputs from agencies)