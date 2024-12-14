Florida, United States

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 13) called on authorities to "shoot down" the mysterious drones appearing across the country.

First spotted in New Jersey days ago, these drones have since been reported in other states. Amid ongoing investigations, federal agencies and the White House have asserted there is no evidence to suggest a national security threat or foreign involvement.

What did Trump say?

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote "Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!".

Investigations ongoing

National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby while addressing a press conference on Friday, said, "We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."

"Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully."

"And, importantly, there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace," Kirby clarified.

A joint statement from the DHS and FBI echoed this view, highlighting the lack of corroborated evidence.

"We are supporting local law enforcement in New Jersey with numerous detection methods but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection. To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully. There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space," read the statement.

Concerns from lawmakers

Several lawmakers, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have expressed alarm, citing "potential safety and security risks". In a letter to federal agencies, they also referred to "recent drone incursions at sensitive military sites in and outside of the continental United States over the past year".

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer joined the call for action, urging federal law enforcement to provide local authorities with tools to counter unauthorised drones. "They also need to work closely with state and local law enforcement to give them the equipment they need to monitor drone activity. There is clearly too much of it here in Jersey and other parts of the country," Gottheimer said in a letter to the FBI, DHS and the FAA.

(With inputs from agencies)