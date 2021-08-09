14-year-old Chinese Olympic athlete mobbed by tourists

Local media report that Chinese teen diving sensation Quan Hongchan's family and neighbours are facing harassment from tourists trying to gain social media likes.

The 14-year-old's hometown Maihe village has been flooded with fans rushing to take video and photos ever since she won Olympic gold with three perfect-10 dives.

Many fans are even climbing trees just to get a better view. While some attempted to steal jackfruit from her home as souvenirs, others took selfies with her family.

People going to her house merely for followers is despicable. Her sick mother should not be disturbed, read one Weibo comment.

Her story touched the hearts of many people after she dedicated her Olympic victory to her mother, who has been hospitalized numerous times following a car accident years ago.

During an interview in Tokyo Quan said, that she wants to make enough money to support her mother.

Her mom's medical bills forced her to take up diving something that has garnered her a massive amount of support online.

A hashtag relating to Quan and her home becoming an internet hotspot was viewed more than 25 million times on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.

Influencers in Guangdong province reportedly staked out the rural village for live stream recordings even after midnight, earning criticism over the action.

As a result of the large crowds, Covid control measures in the village have been violated, due to which the village is now closed to visitors.

Her years of training prevented her from visiting a zoo or an amusement park. In response, a safari and amusement park in Guangzhou has offered free annual memberships to all Chinese diving team members.

China led the Olympic medal count until the final day of the Games on Sunday, when it was overtaken by the United States.

The Chinese social media community has closely followed the Olympic Games and the accomplishments of their athletes.