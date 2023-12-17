13 die after powerful storm causes roof of sports club to collapse in Argentina

At least 13 people died in an Argentinian city after the roof of a sports club collapsed due to a powerful storm. According to the AFP news agency, winds of more than 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour were recorded in the city, parts of which lost power.

The incident happened at 8 pm (local time) on Saturday (Dec 16) in the port city of Bahia Blanca. According to reports, a roller-skating display was taking place at the club at the time of the tragedy.

Local mayor confirms death

"It is with great pain that I have to say that the deaths of 13 people have so far been confirmed," Local mayor Federico Susbielles said on social media X.

“We ask the public to take extreme care and not travel on public roads."

He added: "Faced with the catastrophe in the city, the entire government team, together with the police, civil defence, traffic chiefs, firefighters and the army, are working to assist those who need it."

“Unfortunately, the emergency service confirms the death of 13 people in the Bahiense del Norte club,” the municipality said in a statement, adding that firefighters were working at the site where people remained trapped under rubble.

Videos shared on X show the extent of the storm

Videos shared on social media showed shocking storm conditions, with locals describing it as a "tornado". #TORNADO EN BAHÍA BLANCA DEJA 13 MUERTOS‼️‼️



📣UN TORNADO NIVEL F1, PROVOCÓ GRANDES DESTROZOS EN LA CIUDAD DE BAHÍA BLANCA, CAUSANDO LA MUERTE DE 13 PERSONAS. pic.twitter.com/D2bd3XtAJD — La Rioja Informa (@lariojainforma1) December 17, 2023 × 19:30h| Tormenta muy fuerte en Bahia Blanca. La ciudad esta sin luz pic.twitter.com/1YMSojHSi5 — Cindy 🌪 (@cindymfernandez) December 16, 2023 × Argentina President Javier Milei also expressed condolences to the family of the victims.

"I deeply regret the victims that this storm caused in Bahía Blanca and I send my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. We will provide information as we have it. We ask everyone who is in risk areas to stay in their homes," he said in a statement.

His office added in a tweet: "The national government is monitoring the delicate situation generated by the electrical storm in the province of Buenos Aires.

“We recommend that the population check the meteorological service and, if necessary, stay in their homes during the early hours of the morning.

“The wind gusts exceeded 150kmh (93mph) in Bahía Blanca and an orange alert is in place in different areas of the province of Buenos Aires.

“At this moment, the National Cabinet is working together with the provincial and municipal authorities to assist the victims and control the damage.”