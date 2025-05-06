Giants might not only be part of fiction. Historical records suggest that 10-foot-tall humans roamed Earth thousands of years ago. Archaeologists first found the remains of such humans in the US state of Nevada. They unearthed skeletons that measured up to 10 feet tall. These remains also had red hair, and some of them were mummified. These people were believed to be a tribe that did not find a lot of mention in books.

Experts think they dominated the existing people with their physical stature, were cannibalistic and cruel. They were called Si-Te-Cah and came to America on rafts made of reeds. Soon, they started dominating southwestern America, according to Indy100.

First hints of giants in 1911

The first time hints about them were found was in 1911 when miners digging for bat guano, or bat poop, stumbled upon some weird objects in a cave in Lovelock, Nevada. The discovery caught the attention of researchers who carried out two more digs in the next 13 years. The 1912 and 1924 missions also threw up several artefacts.

According to Archaeology World, among the findings were the "Lovelock" mummies that were 8 to 10 feet tall. They also found 15-inch-long sandals and a giant handprint.

In 1931, two giant skeletons were found in a lakebed near Lovelock. Both of them were mummified and were 8.5 and 10 feet tall. The Lovelock giants are a thing of mythology in America. People talk about them, but no one knows for sure whether they were real or not.

Giants in Peru and Andes

In the Andes, skeletons with elongated skulls have also been found, further fuelling the theory of giants on Earth. They were 3,000 years old and large, and some of them also had red hair.

The giants also find mention in the Spanish conquistador, Pedro Cieza de León's records in the 16th century. His was an ancient Peruvian tale about how they came into existence. He wrote, “some of the men were so tall that from the knee down they were as big as the length of an ordinary fair-sized man.”

Those who dispute their existence believe that the red hair was a result of their surroundings they were found in. Others think that the red-haired skeletons are proof that Si-Te-Cah existed.

Paiute, two distinct Native American groups, believe that Si-Te-Cah attacked them, unleashing terror. The tribes came together and found them, sending them hiding into the cave in Lovelock. They then set fire to the entrance, suffocating them and ending their reign.