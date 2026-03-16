/1,000 troops on ground, airfield and more: Seizing Iran's uranium would require largest operation ever seen, experts say

Analysts and experts have said that taking control of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium would require "the largest special forces operation in history". The Wall Street Journal quoted US and Israeli security experts in a report, who said that more than 1,000 military personnel would be needed on-site to successfully retrieve all the uranium Iran possesses. When three key Iranian nuclear sites were struck last June, the country reportedly had 440 kilograms of 60 per cent-enriched uranium. Iran is also believed to hold almost 200 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium. Notably, 90%-enriched uranium is needed to build nuclear weapons. Former NATO commander James Stavridis told WSJ that, given the conditions and scenario, it would take "the largest special operations forces in history" to seize all the uranium Iran has.

Where is Iran's uranium?

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Talking about the location of this uranium, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi recently said that nearly half of the 60% enriched uranium was at the Isfahan nuclear site inside a tunnel complex. In another report, the US said there is a "very narrow access point" to get this material. WSJ reported that the operation would require combat troops to secure the perimeters, while engineers would have to dig through a whole lot of debris and also check for mines. An airfield would be needed to make the equipment needed to dig deep and retrieve the uranium available, and to transport it out of the country. It would even need to be built from scratch. At the same time, drone and missile attacks could continue, so the forces would also need to fend them off.

Will Iran's uranium be retrieved?