/Military facilities near Iran's Chabahar Trade Zone hit by US fighter jets: Report

Military facilities near Iran's Chabahar Trade Zone has been struck by US fighter jets, according to various media reports. Intense explosions were heard on a mountain behind Iran's critical trade zone reported Voice of America’s Persian language service.
Chabahar Free Trade Zone, established in 1992, is a strategic hub connecting Central Asia to the Indian Ocean. Located along the Gulf of Oman, the trade zone is tax exempted and offers Tehran direct access to the Indian Ocean without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
More details on the strike and explosions at Military facilities near Chabahar Trade Zone is awaited.
"Iran not ready for talks"
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said Tehran was not ready for a deal to end the war despite Washington's efforts. While talking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said "Yes, we're talking to them." He then added, "But I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close."
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Taking to Truth Social, the US President also accused Iran of Media Manipulation and said they "are really good at “feeding” the very appreciative Fake News Media false information."
Further blasting the Iranian media and accusing its authorities of misusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trump said, "Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not — It’s FAKE NEWS, generated by A.I. For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that!".