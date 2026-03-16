/US religious freedom panel recommends sanction on RSS, R&AW, names 'India as Country of concern'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ideological front of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been recomended by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to be sanctioned for violations of religious freedom.

Designating India as a “country of particular concern” it has urged Washington to link arms sales and trade policies to religious freedom.

There has not been any response by the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) so far but last year the ministry had shunned USCIRF's findings by calling them “biased” and “politically motivated”.

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USCIRF was founded in 1998 by an act of Congress to “monitor the universal right to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) abroad” and makes recommendations to the US President, Secretary of State, and Congress, reported Hindustan Times.

The USCIRF claims it works independently, however, all nine commissioners of the agency are appointed by the he US President and senior political leaders in the House of Representatives.