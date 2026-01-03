Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Zohran Mamdani shows his true face': Israel accuses New York Mayor of antisemitism after IHRA policy rollback

'Mamdani shows his true face': Israel accuses New York Mayor of antisemitism after IHRA policy rollback

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 06:52 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 07:00 IST
'Mamdani shows his true face': Israel accuses New York Mayor of antisemitism after IHRA policy rollback

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during his public inauguration ceremony followed by a block party at City Hall in New York on January 1, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Israel has accused New York’s new mayor Zohran Mamdani of antisemitism after he scrapped city orders limiting boycotts of Israel and dropped the IHRA definition. Here's what Benjamin Netanyahu's nation said.

Israel on Friday (Jan 2) accused New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, of "antisemitism" after he moved swiftly to undo two executive orders issued by his predecessor that restricted city agencies from boycotting Israel and expanded how antisemitism was defined. In a sharply worded post on X on Friday, Israel’s foreign ministry said Mamdani had shown his "true face" on his first day in office by scrapping the use of the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifting limits on boycotts of Israel.

Also read | Donald Trump ends 2025 with hateful late night Truth Social tirade, tells rivals to 'rot in hell' in NY26

Mamdani's 'true face'?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On X, the Israeli foreign ministry said that Zohran Mamdani's move wasn't "leadership" but "antisemitic gasoline on an open fire."

Mamdani signed the orders just hours after being sworn in at City Hall on Thursday, reversing directives put in place by former mayor Eric Adams. Those directives had discouraged city agencies from engaging in boycotts of Israel and treated certain criticism of the Israeli state as antisemitic.

"On his very first day as New York City Mayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel. This isn't leadership. It's antisemitic gasoline on an open fire," the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Trending Stories

Also read | 'Bharat's future': Baloch leader warns India about 'unimaginable' Pakistan threat flags China troops in Balochistan

Mamdani claps back

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mamdani defended his decision, saying it reflected concerns raised by a range of Jewish groups in New York. He also noted that incoming mayors are routinely given the choice to keep, amend, or revoke existing executive orders. "What we will do is actually deliver on our commitment to protect Jewish New Yorkers in a manner that is able to actually fulfil that," Mamdani said.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics