/'Bharat's future' under 'unimaginable' threat?: Baloch leader warns India about Chinese troops in Pakistan's Balochistan

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch, in a letter to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, has warned that China could deploy its military forces in Pakistan's Balochistan region within the next few months. He warned that the move would mark a dangerous escalation of the deepening China-Pakistan alliance.

Baloch leader writes to Jaishankar

In an open letter addressed to Jaishankar and posted on X on New Year's Day, Mir Yar Baloch said Baloch representatives view the deepening China-Pakistan alliance as a direct threat to the region and its people.

He argued that Balochistan has endured decades of repression under Pakistani control, accusing the state of systematic violence and widespread human rights abuses. "The people of Balochistan have endured Pakistan's state occupation, state-sponsored terrorism, and egregious human rights atrocities for the past seventy-nine years," he wrote, adding that the moment had come to confront what he described as a long festering crisis. "The time has now arrived to eradicate this festering affliction at its roots, ensuring lasting peace and sovereignty for our nation".

CPEC, Balochistan, and Bharat

A central concern, Mir Yar Baloch raised in the letter, was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, a flagship project under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative that passes through Balochistan. Mir Yar Baloch claimed the project was moving rapidly towards its final stages and warned that it could soon bring Chinese troops onto Baloch soil.

"Should the capabilities of Balochistan's defense and freedom forces not be further bolstered, and if they continue to be overlooked as per longstanding patterns, it is conceivable that China could deploy its military forces in Balochistan within a few months," the letter stated. Any such move without the consent of the local population, Baloch warned, would have serious consequences not just for Balochistan but also for India, which he referred to as Bharat.

"The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan."

China and Pakistan have consistently rejected claims that CPEC has any military dimension, maintaining that it is purely an economic project. India, however, has opposed CPEC from the start, arguing that it violates its sovereignty because it runs through Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.