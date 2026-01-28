/'You couldn’t make a deal with this guy', says Marco Rubio at Senate hearing on Nicolas Maduro’s capture

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday (January 28), projecting a tough, unapologetic posture on Venezuela, his first public testimony since Nicolas Maduro was captured and flown to the United States. The secretary of state framed the moment as a necessary turning point, warning lawmakers that Venezuela posed a serious strategic danger to US security.

Rubio described the Maduro government as deeply entangled with international narcotics networks, arguing that the threat was especially alarming because it existed within the Western Hemisphere. Allowing such activity to continue, he said, was no longer viable. He went on to explain how the US is handling Venezuelan oil reserves that remain under sanctions. While the oil is being allowed into global markets, the revenue is being placed into accounts overseen by the United States. Rubio said the funds are intended for public use in Venezuela, particularly as the country faces diminishing oil storage capacity.

According to Rubio, the US does not require Venezuelan oil, but is seeking to help transition the country toward a functional, transparent energy sector free from corruption and political favoritism. He claimed rapid progress has already been made, including the early release of political prisoners, noting that developments have moved faster than anticipated in less than a month. When questioned by Senator Jim Risch about negotiations surrounding Maduro’s removal, Rubio said extensive preparation was necessary to neutralize threats to US personnel. He added that multiple efforts were made to convince Maduro to leave voluntarily, but those efforts failed due to Maduro’s repeated breaches of trust.

Rubio said this marks the first time in two decades that the US has engaged in serious counter-narcotics discussions with Venezuelan authorities. He also emphasised efforts to roll back Iranian, Russian, and Chinese influence in the country. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen asked whether interim leader Delcy Rodriguez was involved in drug trafficking. Rubio responded that Rodriguez has not been formally indicted, unlike Maduro and his wife, but characterised Venezuela’s governing structure as inherently corrupt rather than institutional.

Shaheen also questioned how the administration would prevent US-controlled funds from flowing to criminal organizations. Rubio acknowledged the risk, saying cooperation with current authorities is unavoidable during the stabilization phase. Republican Senator Pete Ricketts pressed Rubio on the legality and impact of Maduro’s arrest. Rubio confirmed the existence of a US bounty and said the country is safer with Maduro in custody. He added that Congress may eventually assist with Venezuela’s transition through licensing and economic activity, but stressed that Venezuela’s wealth means US financial support will not be required.

Rubio said no US taxpayer money is currently being spent in Venezuela, arguing that the country’s collapse stemmed from widespread theft rather than a lack of resources. The administration’s objective, he said, is a stable, democratic Venezuela that can manage its own prosperity. Democratic Senator Chris Coons challenged the administration’s failure to consult Congress in advance, noting lawmakers were told military action was not imminent. Rubio replied that the plan only became feasible late in the process and that secrecy was essential due to leak risks. He later acknowledged that a contractor had internally disclosed elements of the plan.

Further questioning focused on preventing hostile foreign influence. Rubio argued that alignment with the US is in Venezuela’s long-term interest and warned that partnerships with Iran and other adversarial states have fueled instability. Senator Chris Murphy criticised the oil oversight strategy and questioned whether prolonged interim leadership would indicate failure. Rubio declined to set deadlines but said meaningful progress must be evident within six months. He also said that while the president keeps all options available, no further military action is expected.