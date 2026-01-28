/Newly elected Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to make first official visit to India next month

Seychelles' newly elected President Patrick Herminie will make his first official visit to India next week, marking a key moment in the deepening ties between the two Indian Ocean nations. Dr Herminie, who was sworn in as the sixth president of Seychelles on 26 October 2025 after defeating incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan in a runoff election, is scheduled to arrive in India on 5 February. He will travel to Chennai and Mumbai before arriving in Delhi, where the main engagements are set for 9 February.

The visit comes just months after Indian Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended Dr Herminie's inauguration in Victoria and extended an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official trip to India. Both sides have committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in sectors including health, education, defence, maritime security, trade, and capacity building.

Shortly after Dr Herminie's election victory was announced, Prime Minister Modi sent congratulations, highlighting the shared heritage of the Indian Ocean region and expressing confidence that relations would grow under the new leadership. India and Seychelles share a long history of engagement. Prime Minister Modi visited Seychelles in March 2015. This year, both countries mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.