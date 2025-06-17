/'Will come down so hard, it'd be gloves off': Trump's BIG WARNING to Iran if it hits US troops amid war with Israel

Amid the escalating Israel-Iran war, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 17) warned Tehran that the "gloves are off" if it touches US troops in the Middle East.

The US president said that America will come down so hard on them if they do anything to the US people.

"We'll come down so hard if they do anything to our people. The gloves are off. I think they know not to touch our troops," he told reporters as he flew back to Washington from the G7 summit.

He further said that he's considering sending US Vice President JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with the Iranians but it "depends on what happens when I get back.”

Trump further pointed out that he is "not too much in the mood to negotiate" with Iran.

He also said that he wanted something "better than a ceasefire" when it comes to the Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he's seeking a "real end" to the conflict with Israel and Iran, saying that it's better than a ceasefire.

When asked what is better than a ceasefire, Trump said, "an end, a real end, not a ceasefire. An end. Or giving entirely. That’s OK, too.”

Trump stressed he wanted a “complete give-up” by Iran.

He further hinted that the next 48 hours will reveal more about whether Israel plans to slow down or accelerate its attacks on Iran.

On the fifth day of the Israel-Iran war, explosions were heard in Tehran, according to Iranian state media.

Reportedly, Israel was attacking western areas of Iran's capital.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei that he could share the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Hussein was executed by hanging after he was convicted of crimes against humanity by the Iraqi High Tribunal.

Katz said Khamenei should "remember what happened to [the] dictator in the neighbouring country of Iran who took this path against Israel".