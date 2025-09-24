/'We have to do everything not to...': Ukraine's Zelensky warns Europe, US to not let India DRIFT AWAY to Russia

Zelensky urged the US and Europe to boost ties with India, hoping closer engagement could shift New Delhi away from Russian energy imports. He ruled out Iran’s support and said that they would face difficulties with China.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that closer diplomatic engagement between India and the West could persuade New Delhi to rethink its energy imports from Russia. Speaking to Fox News, Zelensky stressed the importance of keeping India aligned with Western partners as the war with Russia continues. “We have to do everything not to withdraw India, and they’ll change their attitude to the Russian energy sector. I’m sure,” he told host Bret Baier.
Also read: 'Our relationship is better than before': Zelensky is 'counting his blessings' as Trump flips stance on Ukraine land swaps
Zelensky urged the United States and Europe to step up their strategic cooperation with India, saying it could strengthen support for Kyiv. “Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think that President Trump can manage it, with Europeans, [and] make more close and strong relations with India,” he said.
Also read: '99% positive Democrat garbage': Trump 'can't believe' ABC gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back
India has maintained trade ties with Moscow, particularly in the energy sector, while also calling for peace and dialogue in the war. Zelensky said he believed India was “mostly with us” but argued that stronger engagement from Western allies was needed to consolidate that support. “With Europeans, make more close and strong relationship with India,” he added.
While Zelensky voiced hope about India, he ruled out Iran as a possible partner. “Iran will never be on our side. Because it will never be on the side of the United States,” he said. On China, Zelensky admitted the road was tougher. “Getting China on board is more difficult. It’s not in their interests to not to support Russia,” he argued.