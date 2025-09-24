/'We have to do everything not to...': Ukraine's Zelensky warns Europe, US to not let India DRIFT AWAY to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that closer diplomatic engagement between India and the West could persuade New Delhi to rethink its energy imports from Russia. Speaking to Fox News, Zelensky stressed the importance of keeping India aligned with Western partners as the war with Russia continues. “We have to do everything not to withdraw India, and they’ll change their attitude to the Russian energy sector. I’m sure,” he told host Bret Baier.

Zelensky calls for deeper engagement with India

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zelensky urged the United States and Europe to step up their strategic cooperation with India, saying it could strengthen support for Kyiv. “Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think that President Trump can manage it, with Europeans, [and] make more close and strong relations with India,” he said.

Where does India stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

India has maintained trade ties with Moscow, particularly in the energy sector, while also calling for peace and dialogue in the war. Zelensky said he believed India was “mostly with us” but argued that stronger engagement from Western allies was needed to consolidate that support. “With Europeans, make more close and strong relationship with India,” he added.

Zelensky rules out Iran, sees challenges with China