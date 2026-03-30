/‘US troops will be good food for Persian Gulf sharks’: Iran again warns against ground assault

The Iranian military on Sunday again issued a warning to US President Donald Trump against any “ground operations and occupation of some islands” in the Persian Gulf, saying American forces would “become good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf” if they made any such attempt. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Brigadier General and spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued the warning in a video statement, intensifying the exchange of verbal attacks. In the latest video released by Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Zolfaghari said that US troops would become “good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf” if they attempted a ground invasion of Iran.

Zolfaqari also accused Trump of being under pressure from the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad due to his links with the Epstein case and called him a “pawn” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There is no doubt that the US president is under pressure from the terrorist organisation Mossad due to his background in the Epstein case and has become a pawn of the Israeli prime minister in the war and aggression against Iran,” he said.

Zolfaqari said Iran’s military is “counting down the moments” for the annihilation of US forces in case any ground attack or occupation attempt is launched.

“American commanders and soldiers will become good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf,” he added.

He said that the Army of the Islamic Republic has been waiting to prove that aggression and occupation will result in nothing but humiliating captivity, dismemberment, and the disappearance of the aggressors.

The military spokesperson’s warning comes amid several media reports that the Pentagon has been preparing plans for ground operations, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

Media reports said that the US is considering sending around 10,000 troops to the Middle East, possibly as part of plans to carry out a ground attack on Iran. Trump has not yet approved any deployment.