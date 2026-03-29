/Passenger attempts to open emergency exit on IndiGo flight, claims ‘possessed by ghost’

Things turned tense aboard an IndiGo flight on Saturday when a passenger tried to open the emergency exit door just minutes before landing, later claiming he was “possessed by a ghost.”

Flight 6E-185 from Bengaluru to Varanasi took off from Bengaluru around 8:15 pm. Among the passengers was Mohammad Adnan, a resident of Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. Officials said just 15 minutes into the journey, Adnan attempted to tamper with the emergency door. Cabin crew intervened immediately. Adnan claimed it was a mistake and was warned not to repeat the action.

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Adnan behaved normally for the rest of the flight. However, around 10:20 pm, moments before the aircraft was due to land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, he tried to open the emergency exit door again. The plane was about 500 feet in the air. The pilot acted swiftly, aborted the landing, and conducted a go-around, ensuring a safe touchdown at 10:35 pm. Passengers were reportedly shaken but praised the crew for their quick action.

Following protocol, Adnan was handed over to the airline’s security personnel and the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). Police were informed, and a case was registered against him.

During questioning, Adnan first said he did not know why he had acted the way he did. Later, he claimed he was “possessed by a ghost.” At the police station, he added that he was returning from a vacation in Goa and did not realise that the handle he pulled operated the emergency exit door.

“Our investigation is ongoing. The accused is still being questioned. His family from Mau has been informed and is on their way to Varanasi,” said a police official.