/'That's an easy one for me...': Trump, who loves 'solving wars,' is ready to resolve Afghan-Pakistan conflict

As Pakistan broke the 48-hour ceasefire with Afghan Taliban and conducted airstrike in several districts of Paktika province, US President Donald Trump, who likes to portray himself as ‘President of Peace’ has said that it will be easy for him to solve the conflict. Pakistan and Afghanistan are involved in a deadly clash since a week. A truce was reached for 48-hour but Pakistan allegedly violated the understanding. However, Taliban extended the truce till talks between the two sides are held in Doha. At least 10 people were killed in the airstrike including three Afghan cricketers.
During a working lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Donald Trump remarked that he was aware of Pakistan’s attack or ongoing conflict with Afghanistan. He claimed that resolving the issue would be easy for him if needed. While emphasizing that his primary responsibility was running the United States, he stated that he enjoyed resolving conflicts because he wanted to stop people from being killed. Trump said, “Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars. You know why? I like stopping people from being killed, and I've saved millions and millions of lives.”
Trump further reiterated his claims of solving wars and expressed his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize. Without naming 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, he called her a ‘nice woman.’ “I have solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say if you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives," he said.
